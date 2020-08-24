1/1
Amy Elizabeth King
After living a very vibrant and energetic 87 years, Amy passed away at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on August 20, 2020. She is reunited with her loving husband Stan who passed away nearly 30 years ago. She is survived by her sister in law Pat Mitchell and the rest of her loving family. Amy came to Canada in the 50s from England, and her accent always provided an insight to her upbringing. She loved to walk and being active. Her friends at the YMCA will remember her terrific sense of humour and her zest for life. Williams Funeral Services, 722 Ridge Rd. N., Ridgeway entrusted with private funeral arrangements. When Amy's family is able to gather a service to celebrate her life will take place

Published in Niagara This Week on Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
722 Ridge Road North
Ridgeway, ON L0S 1N0
(905) 894-1161
