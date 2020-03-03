Home

Andrew Michael Rushby

Andrew Michael Rushby Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Andrew on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the age of 56. Cherished son of June and the late Clive Rushby. Much loved brother of Joanne, Vicki and the late Peter Rushby. To honour Andrew's wishes, cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial contributions to a would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Niagara This Week on Mar. 3, 2020
