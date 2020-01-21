Home

Anna J. Whitford


1934 - 02
Anna J. Whitford Obituary
It is with saddened hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Anna Whitford on Jan. 16th, 2020 with family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Charles Whitford who passed away 5 years ago. Cherished mother of Donald (Cathy), William (Teresa) and Julie (Paul) and much loved grandma to 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Anna is predeceased by her 3 sisters and 3 brothers. Survived by several sisters-in-law and many loving nieces and nephews. She was the sunshine of our family and will be deeply missed by all. Those we love don't go away They walk beside us every day, Unseen, unheard, but always near, Still loved, still missed and very dear. Your presence we miss, Your memory we treasure, Loving you always, Forgetting you never.
Published in Niagara This Week on Jan. 21, 2020
