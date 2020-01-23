|
With deep sadness we announce, Annette Duncan passed away at the age of 88. She is predeceased by her spouse Gordon Tinman and son Alex Duncan and survived by her sons Robert and Stewart Duncan and stepdaughter Sandra Kingsley and stepson Charles Tinman, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Annette peacefully passed away at the St Catherine's Hospital on January 15, 2020. Mom we will miss you greatly as well as your sense of humour and inquisitiveness in all things.
Published in Niagara This Week on Jan. 23, 2020