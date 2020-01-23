Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel
75 Church Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R3C7
(905) 684-6346
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette Duncan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette Laura Duncan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annette Laura Duncan Obituary
With deep sadness we announce, Annette Duncan passed away at the age of 88. She is predeceased by her spouse Gordon Tinman and son Alex Duncan and survived by her sons Robert and Stewart Duncan and stepdaughter Sandra Kingsley and stepson Charles Tinman, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Annette peacefully passed away at the St Catherine's Hospital on January 15, 2020. Mom we will miss you greatly as well as your sense of humour and inquisitiveness in all things.
Published in Niagara This Week on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -