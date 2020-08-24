1/1
Anthony A. GLOVER
1933 - 2020
March 26, 1933 - August 20, 2020

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Anthony A Glover in his 87th year at home in Oakville, Ontario on August 20, 2020. Loving husband of Joan Glover. Loving father of Tim, Terry, David & Don. Fondly remembered by his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family & friends. A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Freelton, Ontario on Tues August 25, 2020 at 6:30 PM for family and friends to attend.

Published in Niagara This Week on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Memorial Mass
06:30 PM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
