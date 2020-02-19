|
Born on a farm near Raymore, Saskatchewan, Arnie was the youngest of five children. His education was interrupted when WW2 broke out as his two older brothers enlisted and he left school to help his father run the farm. When the war ended, Arnie graduated from Raymore High School and Saskatchewan Normal School. In 1950, Arnie accepted a position at Snake Lake, Saskatchewan, a settlement just south of the Arctic Circle where he taught 36 children spread over 6 grades. In 1951, he returned to Raymore to teach and, subsequently, enrolled at the University of Saskatchewan, completing his B.Ed. in 1955. Regina College then hired him as a lecturer in Physical Education. Arnie married Patricia Purcell in 1957, who also taught at the College. They had two children while Arnie completed his M.S. at the University of Washington. Returning to Canada, Arnie was asked to develop a plan for the newly-formed University of Regina in 1960, outlining a degree program in Physical Education and associated facilities. Arnie then completed his Ph.D. at the University of Oregon. In 1967 Arnie was hired by Brock University to develop a degree program in Physical Education along with appropriate associated facilities. Shortly after the family moved to St. Catharines, Patricia became ill and passed away in 1969. Also, in that year, Arnie was appointed Dean of Students at Brock, establishing that Department. When the new Physical Education Centre opened he became the first Director of Physical Education and Athletics. Arnie and Vicki (nee Nanson) married in 1982. As the Department continued to grow, Arnie was appointed the first Dean of the Faculty of Physical Education, Recreation and Athletics in 1986 and sat on the Judicial Committee of the OUAA. Arnie retired in 1992 and in 2004 the University honoured him by naming its newest residence, The Arnie Lowenberger Residence. Arnie died from complications following a fall. He is survived by his wife, Vicki, his son, Tim, (Tracey Carnahan) and his daughter, Monica, as well as grandchildren, Ben, Marshall, Eric and Emma and numerous valued nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Carl and Mary, and his siblings, Fred, Ella, Henry and Mary. Arnie was much-loved and will be sorely missed by all who were touched by his kindness and good humour. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Saviour's Church in Queenston on Saturday, February 29, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, from 2-4 and 6-8 at Morgan Funeral Home, 415 Regent Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake. Memorial donations may be made to Wellspring Niagara, 50 Wellspring Way, Fonthill, ON. L0S 1E6. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com.
Published in Niagara This Week on Feb. 19, 2020