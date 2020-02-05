|
|
Friday January 24, 2020, Murray peacefully passed at McNally House Hospice (Grimsby) surrounded by family, good friends, music and memories. Keeping with his nature he remained joyful, positive, and amazed us all with his sense of humour and incredible connections with people to the end. Murray was married for 51 years to his loving wife Maureen who passed in 2017. A wonderful father to Stephanie (David Ryckman) and Kristi (David McCharles) and beloved "Bumpa" to Jack, Kate, Brady and Keaton to whom he would always lend an ear, a hand, a one-liner, a tune, or some gentle wisdom. Throughout his life, Murray found passion in caring for others. His special connection with at risk youth as a Child and Youth Worker spanned an impressive 40 years - starting with his training at Thistletown Regional Centre, and continuing with the Dufferin Peel Separate School Board and Niagara Catholic School board where his efforts were again far reaching and impactful. His list of interests and talents was ever-growing and included music, professional clowning, Santa appearances and singing with the St John's Church choir in Jordan, as well as his love for cars and his beloved Mini Cooper. He cherished his time with his family where he instilled his love for music, generous heart and supportive and kind nature. We will endeavour to carry these amazing attributes and his legacy of goodness and kindness in our hearts and in all we do. The family wishes to thank Dr. Anne Aube for her outstanding and supportive care and Dr. Wright and his team at the Juravinski Cancer Centre in Hamilton. We also wish to thank the staff at McNally House Hospice. This incredibly peaceful, and loving place took us under wing, for which we will remain ever thankful. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to McNally House in his memory. Murray would want everyone to have access to the same amazing care that he was so privileged to receive. www.mcnallyhousehospice.com (905-309-4013). A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22nd at 11:00 am at St. John's Anglican Church (2878 St. John's Drive, Jordan Station, ON) followed by a drop-in celebration from 12:00-3:00pm in the church hall.
Published in Niagara This Week on Feb. 5, 2020