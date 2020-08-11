It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our father Arthur Edward James Schuchard SR on Sunday, August 2, 2020. He passed away peacefully at his home. He leaves behind four children: Tammy Schuchard, Artie Schuchard Jr (Sara), Reaganne Schuchard and Chantelle Schuchard (James). 12 grandchildren: Paris, Sereena, James, Berlin, Blair, Breece, Bryker, Emma, Ella, Nadine (Brady), Austin and Aidyn. Two great-grandchildren: Madison-Maddie and Nolan. He is survived by sisters Linda Hannigan (Jimmy) and Karen Krawczyk (Rick). Artie will be sadly missed by many other family members and dear friends. He was a kind man, loving father, grandfather and friend. We will miss him!



