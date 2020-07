Passed away peacefully after a long illness, on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the age of 95. Much loved and missed by children Sandy and Ian (Tammy), adopted family Rebecca, Henry and Max, and family and friends in Canada, USA and UK. Cremation has taken place. Donations may be made to OVC Pet Trust if desired. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. Rest in peace Mum, love you.