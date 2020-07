Date of passing : July 18 , 2020 We are saddened to announce the passing of our daughter. Avarie ; while still young , was already loved so much by her family , we are with heavy heart to say goodbye to our little girl. Avarie passed away suddenly on Saturday afternoon. We appreciate all of our friends and family support throughout this time. Thank you to Morse and Son for your continued support



