Aymara BUCCIACHIO
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Aymara Bucciachio on September 11, 2020 after a long and courageous battle. She leaves behind her loving husband Frank and cherished daughter Taleah, she is the daughter of Cecilia and Rodolfo and step daughter to Preval, and daughter-in-law of Frances and the late Frank Sr. She will be dearly missed by her sibling and siblings-in-law, many nieces, nephews, uncle and aunts as well as extended family members and friends. So precious an angel, strong in her faith and love for all, a teacher a mother and a friend to all who knew her. It is with great sorrow l release my loving wife of 20 years to the angels of heaven may her journey be straight and true and may Jesus Christ keep her in his loving embrace. We will be together again my love, my life, Para siempre ' Forever ' On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in Niagara This Week on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
