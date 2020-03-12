|
Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020, from complications of stage four pancreatic cancer. Survived by daughter Nina, son Tim, granddaughter Harley-Rose, grandson Jeff McCauley, grandson Timothy O'Connor, great-grandson T.J O'Connor, by her siblings, Ginni Wilson-Gifford, Alan Wilson, Harold Wilson, Maureen and Dave Ellis, and numerous nieces and nephews. Barb was a longtime activist member of OPSEU Local 217. This includes periods as Chief Steward, Vice President and two terms as President. A special thank you to Saint Elizabeth Health and their whole palliative team, for their compassionate care and support they provided to Barb. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133). A visitation followed by a funeral service has taken place on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Heartland Forest. Following the funeral, an interment was held at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens, Highway 20, Fonthill. Donations in memory of Barb may be given to the . Online condolences may be shared on Barb's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com.
Published in Niagara This Week on Mar. 12, 2020