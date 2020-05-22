Barry Hannah
Peacefully, after a long illness, surrounded by his wife and children at the age of 85, Charles "Barry" Hannah passed away on May 20, 2020 in the comfort of his home. Barry is survived by his wife of 63 years Jean Hannah, his children Michelle (Mike) Toohey, Bev (Roly) Lessard, Penny (Don) Whitehead, Richard (Elsie) Hannah and Lynette Meecham. He will also be greatly missed by his 18 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, siblings Verna Mae (John) Wallace, Eileen (Ellis) Moore, Clark (Barb) Hannah, Mary (John) Colyn and Ruth (Charles) James. Barry was born on March 5, 1935 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Barry was the long time owner and operator of Hannahs Garage in Tintern, Ontario and later retired from Alden Contracting. In his retirement, Barry enjoyed gardening, spending time with family and volunteering. Barry was a lifelong, faithful member at the Tintern Church of Christ. The family would like to thank the incredible medical team who gave Dad such wonderful care. A special thanks to Palliative Care nurse Paul who not only cared for Dad but supported the family as they cared for Dad at home in his last final days. If desired, memorial donations to the Walker Family Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca

Published in Niagara This Week on May 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
