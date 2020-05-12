Passed away peacefully in his 90th year at Hospice Wellington Guelph on May 10, 2020 with Nora (McVittie), his wife of 60 years, by his side. Beloved father of Margie (Daniel Charland) and grandfather to Kevin and Jessica. He leaves behind brother Jim (Carol) Athoe of Ridgeway. Predeceased by brother Bob (Shirley) Athoe of Fort Erie and parents Bill and Lillian Athoe of Ridgeway. Barry enjoyed his many years at Seneca College as a Program Consultant in the Business and Industry Division, as Director of International Studies and as Professor of Business. During this time, he made lasting friendships that he valued tremendously. Barry was an avid golfer and in retirement enjoyed winters in Arizona and travelling with Nora. A private family service to be held in Southampton, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice Wellington Guelph or the Parkinson Society would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home (519-822-4731) and condolences may be sent to www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Niagara This Week on May 12, 2020.