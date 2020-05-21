Benjamin Redekopp
1933-04-22 - 2020-05-14
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Heritage Place at the age of 87 on May 14, 2020 who was called into the arms of the Lord. Ben will be lovingly remembered by his wife Delores. They had just celebrated 62 years of marriage on May 10, 2020. Ben has three children Delight (Tony) Davoli, Lloyd (Angela) Redekopp, and Dawnice (Tom) Kavanaugh. Ben will be fondly remembered by his six grandchildren Cara, Kristin, Katy (Randy), Danielle (Rafael), Victoria (Trevor), and Elissa. He had two great-grandchildren Jake and Ava. Ben was an active and long-term member of Immanuel Baptist Church in St. Catharines. Ben will be remembered as working for the Town of Niagara on the Lake where he retired after 26 years of service. The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Place for their care and compassion in his last days with us. A private graveside ceremony will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced. For those who desire donations in memory of Ben (in lieu of flowers) can do so to Far East Broadcasting Associates. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Niagara This Week on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.
3277 King Street
Vineland, ON L0R 2C0
(905) 562-5454
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 15, 2020
My condolences to the Redekopp family for their loss, it was a pleasure to work with Ben for many years here at the Town of NOTL until his retirement.
Jeffrey Vyse
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved