Bernice BALL
Predeceased by husband Roger. Survived by daughters Rosanne and April and foster son Todd (Cathy). Brothers Butch (Gail), Joey (Irm). Grandchildren Mike (Tara), AJ (Serena), Ben, Miranda (Kailey), Donovan (Libby). Great-grandchildren Theo, Emmerik, Lakelyn and Beau. Predeceased by daughter Karen, brothers Elmer and Pete and grandson Joshua. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends. Bernice was an elder for over 16 years with NVIT where she thoroughly enjoyed her time with students and staff. Bernice loved gardening and received great joy having her grandchildren harvest her fruits of labor. The great outdoors, activities of hunting, camping, part of the search and rescue team and the view of the valley from her back porch were some of her favorite things along with her love of crafts, spinning, sewing, knitting, beading, picking berries and canning. Bernice was such and inspiration to all of those who crossed her path. No formal service by request.

Published in Niagara This Week on Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Chapel
2113 Granite Avenue
Merritt, BC V1K1B8
2503782141
