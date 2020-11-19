1/
Bernice MOLEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(1936-2020) Passed away on November 5, 2020 after a short illness. She was born in 1936 in Dunnville and later moved to St. Catharines in 1950 where she met her husband, Joe, and married him in 1955. Bernice loved bowling and her team named her the Bomber due to her bouncing ball. She loved singing and sang with the Buffalo Gate Way Chorus for 10 years. Bernice was also a great cake maker and made many wedding cakes in the Niagara area. She was predeceased by her eldest son, Joe, and leaves behind the rest of her children: Pat, Michael, Kerry and Debbie also 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Thank you to the staff at Gilmore Lodge for the great care they took of Bernice while she resided at the Lodge. In honouring Bernice's wishes cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to Gilmore Lodge would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Niagara This Week on Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved