(1936-2020) Passed away on November 5, 2020 after a short illness. She was born in 1936 in Dunnville and later moved to St. Catharines in 1950 where she met her husband, Joe, and married him in 1955. Bernice loved bowling and her team named her the Bomber due to her bouncing ball. She loved singing and sang with the Buffalo Gate Way Chorus for 10 years. Bernice was also a great cake maker and made many wedding cakes in the Niagara area. She was predeceased by her eldest son, Joe, and leaves behind the rest of her children: Pat, Michael, Kerry and Debbie also 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Thank you to the staff at Gilmore Lodge for the great care they took of Bernice while she resided at the Lodge. In honouring Bernice's wishes cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to Gilmore Lodge would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca