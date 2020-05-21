Our precious wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, was ushered into heaven into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was born to the late Herbert and Caroline Saylor in Stevensville on September 10, 1930 and graduated from Welland High School in 1947. Betty and her loving husband of 70 years, Arnold Marr, travelled the world together always hand in hand. Their adventures took them from the plains of Saskatchewan, across the shores of Oahu, to the mountains of Spain, and everywhere in between. Possessing a true servant's heart, she faithfully cared for family and friends through delicious meals - including her legendary apple pies and cinnamon buns. A woman of faith and the heart of her family, Betty shaped their spirituality by her tireless Christian example, and faithful "Nana" prayers. She was predeceased by her son Kraig David, her brother Edward and wife Helen, her brother Norman, her sister Donna Friedrich and her brother and sister in laws, Dale and Nelda Climenhaga, Claude and Pauline Sider, Leata and Ellrie Thompson, Howard and Margretta Ruegg, Jim Sibbald, Doug Marr and Howard Adams. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her five loving children, Kevin (Julie) Marr, Karen Marr, Kathryn Howe, Krista Marr and Keith (Gail) Marr, her seven grandchildren Jesse (Justyna) Marr, Jason (Jennifer) Marr, Jordan Marr, Jon (Noelle) Marr, Christopher (Cole) Howe, Ethan and Emma Marr, her five great grandchildren Jake, Ava, Sydney, Samuel and Josie Marr, her sister Kathleen(Richard) King, her brother in law Stephen Friedrich, her sister in laws Shirley Adams, Dorothy Sibbald, Diane Marr, brother in law Bob (Karen) Marr and a host of nieces and nephews. Thank you for the special care she received from Esther, Jackie, Jocelyn, Alex, Robin, Barbara, Katrina, Matthew, Carrie, and Dr. Scher. A private graveside service will be held and a celebration of Betty's life will be at a later date. Williams Funeral Services entrusted with arrangements. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to South Niagara Life Ministries. Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. Psalm 116:15



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store