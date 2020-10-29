1/1
Betty YAMAMOTO
Of Ridgeway, passed away October 23, 2020 peacefully in her sleep at Gilmore Lodge, in Fort Erie, with husband Richard Roberts by her side. Born September 9, 1942 in Sherridon, Manitoba. Predeceased by her parents Cyril and Nellie Garner, sister Gwen Watt, brother David Garner, and great-nephew Jeremy Mallot. Betty is survived by her sons John (Trania) Connaughton, and Jim (Michelle) Connaughton, grandsons Taylor and Connor Connaughton, sister Susie Garner, nieces Debbie Watt, and Cindy Watt Bertolino, nephew Brian Watt, great-niece Julia Malott and great-nephew Gregory Malott. Betty's family left Sherridon, Manitoba and moved to Crystal Beach in the early 50's. Betty would speak of her love of the summer days she spent as a child at the beach and the amusement park. Betty would later settle in Ridgeway, ON. She had a love for antiques and jewelry, and made her career as an antique dealer. Betty also had a passion for interior decorating and her gardens. Betty had a special kindness about her and a deep love of family. She was loved and will be missed by all that knew her. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Internment will follow at a later date in the Ridgeway cemetery where she will lay in rest alongside her Mom & Dad. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Gilmore Lodge Auxiliary.

Published in Niagara This Week on Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
722 Ridge Road North
Ridgeway, ON L0S 1N0
(905) 894-1161
