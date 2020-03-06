|
After a very short battle with lung cancer, Beverley passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Predeceased by her husbands Norman Frigault and Alan (Doc) Shaw her brother Gary (Donna) and granddaughter Jessica Lynn. She was big sister of Pamela (Ron Douglas) and Brian (Barb). Beverley was mother of Raymond (Helen), Rick (Rose) and Lori Perreault. Loving grandmother of Lindsay (Jim), Kelly (James), Angelina (Kyler), Rick, Rebecca, Heidi, Trisha (Chris), Justin, Brooke and Thor. She also leaves behind 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Beverley loved to dance and took great pride in her beautiful gardens. She worked tirelessly in the yard for hours a day all summer long. But her passion was training her Golden Doodle, Sandy, her loving companion. She would walk her everyday rain or shine, never missing a day in 5 years. Cremation for Beverley has taken place. The family will hold a celebration of life from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St Antoine's Hall, 4570 Portage Road, Niagara Falls. Beverley was very generous and gave to many charities. As an expression of sympathy, please feel free to make a donation to the Humane Society or a in Beverley's name. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in Niagara This Week on Mar. 6, 2020