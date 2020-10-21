1/1
Bobbie Malton
1950-06-08 - 2020-10-15
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital in her 71st year. Beloved wife of Les for 48 years. Loving mother of Jon (Melissa) and Chris (Amy). Proud grandmother of Ryan, Alison, Mya and Ava. Bobbie was a retired teacher with the DSBN, teaching mainly at Lady Spencer and Prince Philip Schools in St. Catharines. Bobbie relocated to Virgil in 2004 where she quickly fell in love with the Niagara-on-the-Lake community. She loved spending time with her family and friends, attending aquacise classes at The Pillar and Post, or simply enjoying a good book from the NOTL library out back in the warm sun. A private service for family and close friends was held earlier this week. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to McMaster Children's Hospital or Community Addiction Services of Niagara (CASON).

Published in Niagara This Week on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel
424 Niagara Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4W3
(905) 646-6322
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
October 20, 2020
Remembering fun times after ball games.
Les, sorry to hear of your loss.
Sincere condolences to you and family.
Dick and Heather
Dick Overholt
Friend
October 19, 2020
Les and family, you are in my thoughts. I am thinking about the times we had fun together.
Lots of love
Wendy Oppermann
Wendy Oppermann
Friend
October 19, 2020
To Les & Family, sincere condolences from Marty and Carole Wosley.
October 18, 2020
I remember Bobbi and her brother, Tom when we were all kids. Their grandmother was my Great Aunt Jean Arnott. I am sorry to read that she has passed. My sincere condolences to her family and my sympathy at this time. Karen Morris McDougall, brother David and sister Jackie.
Karen Morris-McDougall
Friend
October 17, 2020
She was the best teacher I ever had. She was the first teacher that took the time out to help me when no one else did . She helped me in so many ways. A few time I asked her if she could adopt me and she told me with a smile on her face that she will always be there for me in my heart. I just wish that she knows how much she helped me. And I wish more teachers were like her. Rest in peace ❤❤
Marrie Gough
Student
October 17, 2020
Dear Les & Malton Families,
So sorry to hear the sad news of Bobbie's passing. We have fond memories of a few "good times" we shared with her at some of the Malton functions. More on the serious side, I will never forget how she was right there to comfort me when Prince Phillip School held a memorial in honour of my late Granddaughter. I'm sure did not realize how much that meant to me, but I will never forget her kindness. Our most sincere sympathy to Les and the entire Malton families. Rest in Peace, Bobbie. Your struggle is over. Sincerely, Eileen & Ron Nicol

P.P.school held a memorial in honour of my late granddaughter. She probably never knew how much she meant to me that day.
Ron & Eileen Nicol
Friend
October 17, 2020
We were truly saddened to hear of Bobbie's passing. Please accept our sincere condolences.
John John Robson
Family
October 17, 2020
So sorry to hear about Bobbie, our thoughts are with you and your family at this sad time, Tom and Chris Gregory
Chris Gregory
Friend
October 17, 2020
Sending our condolences to you and family Les.
Gail & George Korince
Gail & George Korince
Friend
