Passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital in her 71st year. Beloved wife of Les for 48 years. Loving mother of Jon (Melissa) and Chris (Amy). Proud grandmother of Ryan, Alison, Mya and Ava. Bobbie was a retired teacher with the DSBN, teaching mainly at Lady Spencer and Prince Philip Schools in St. Catharines. Bobbie relocated to Virgil in 2004 where she quickly fell in love with the Niagara-on-the-Lake community. She loved spending time with her family and friends, attending aquacise classes at The Pillar and Post, or simply enjoying a good book from the NOTL library out back in the warm sun. A private service for family and close friends was held earlier this week. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to McMaster Children's Hospital or Community Addiction Services of Niagara (CASON).



