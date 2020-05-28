Bruce Raymond Edward Carr
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our Brother on May 23, 2020 after a lengthy stay at the Haldiman (Dunnville) War Memorial Hospital in his 69th year. Bruce was a former resident of Fort Erie. He is predeceased by: His parents Elsie and Bruce, Brother Tom Bunker (Judy). Bruce will be missed by his Brothers, Calvin (Debbie), David (Sabrina), Joseph (Barbara) Sisters, Deborah Ledwin (Thomas) and Tracy Carr-Shewchuk, He leaves behind many loving Nieces and Nephews. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers; donations to Haldiman (Dunnville) War Memorial Hospital would be greatly appreciated. A celebration of life will be at a later date.

Published in Niagara This Week on May 28, 2020.
