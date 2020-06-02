Bryan Joseph Dodd
Unexpectedly, on May 31, 2020, Bryan Joseph Dodd passed away. Bryan was in his 81st year. He leaves behind his wife (Susan), daughters Erin (Bruno) and Kerry. Also, his grandchildren Andrew, Jacob, Quinn and Emma. Bryan was in management at Proctor & Gamble for 30 years working in Hamilton, Brockville and Mississauga. Bryan was known for his wit, generosity and humour. He never ceased to make us laugh. Bryan loved golf, old movies, woodworking, antiques, auctions and boot sales. His perfect day was puttering around the house or simply talking to friends and neighbours. Bryan was the founder of the Joseph Brant Hospital Antiques Auction in Burlington. As an annual fundraiser the auction is in its 22nd year. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Henley House in St. Catharines for their care during these difficult times. Due to the restrictions imposed by Covid-19, a graveside service will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com


Published in Niagara This Week on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
