Eileen, being tired out by life's struggles, finally joined her many lost loved ones who have gone before... husband Bert, daughter Bonnie, siblings Beulah, Marie, George and John. Loving mother of Mary Lou (Wayne), Donna (Gary deceased), Ruth (Dave), Barb (Kevin). Grandmother to Trevor, Lesliann, Shelley, Melissa, Kyle, Keegan, Keifer, Dale and Meghan. Great grandmother of Will, Kate, Moira, Olivia, Jessica, Noah, Owen, and Lane. She will be missed by her only surviving sibling May, and many special nieces and nephews. Her long life will be celebrated only by family, due to Covid 19 restrictions, and no public service is planned. Donations to W.L.M.H. or Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated as she requested. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Niagara This Week on Jun. 19, 2020.