1940-12-27 - 2020-06-11
SANDERS, Bud (Walter) December 27, 1940-June 11, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bud on June 11, 2020. He is greatly missed and mourned by his beloved wife Joan of 57 years. Son of Walter and Agnes Sanders (predeceased). Survived and will be missed by his deeply loved daughters who he taught so much about life and hard work, Marlene Sanders, Kelly (Lee) Robateau, and Dana Hammond. Six (love you more!) grandchildren, Dale (Lindsay) Falsetti, Julie Falsetti (Riley), Hayley Robateau (Jordan), Emily Robateau, Erica Hammond and Amanda Hammond will all miss him greatly. Also cherished great grandboys Devon and Jordan Falsetti will miss him deeply. Left to mourn is his best friend since childhood Lee Brown. Bud worked at Stelco for ten years before he and Joan started B&B Enterprises, a water haulage company. They bought the farm in 1978. Hard work followed but they enjoyed it. He was also employed by the Township of West Lincoln. They raised cattle and Bud enjoyed his horses. Retiring from off farm jobs was his dream come true. Bud was president of the Smithville Agricultural Society and chaired the poultry show at PoultryFest each year. He was also a member of the Coronation Lodge A.F.&A.M. No. 502 G.R.C. He was a strong and generous man who loved his family greatly. Never a dull moment Bud! Many thanks to the EMS, West Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Juravinski Hospital and all the caring staff who showed Bud and me respect and sympathy. Donations to West Lincoln Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Juravinski Hospital or Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Special thanks to our daughters, grandson Dale and our friend Amy. I don't know what I would do without all of you. You think tomorrow is always coming down the line - you think you've got time - trouble is - you look up and it's gone! Private funeral at Merritt Funeral Home, Smithville was held Monday, June 15 with interment at Smithville United Church Cemetery. merritt-fh.com

Published in Niagara This Week on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Funeral
11:00 AM
Merritt Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home Inc.
287 Station Street
Smithville, ON L0R 2A0
(905) 957-7031
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
June 14, 2020
So sorry to hear of Bud's passing. Our deepest sympathy to you Joan, your girls and all your families. We have donated to Heart and Stroke Foundation in Bud's name. Linda and Rick, Victoria, BC.
Linda Smith-Mcmahon
Family
June 13, 2020
Sincere condolences to Joan and family. I met Bud and Joan while we were students at South Lincoln High School and met again at the 50th anniversary in 2004. May the sorrows of the moment be overcome by the sweet and loving memories of the past.
Hans Schmiedeberg
Classmate
June 13, 2020
Heart felt condolences for you Joan, girls and the rest of the family. So many memories to look back on. You will one day look back on all your memories with joy and happiness.
You are in my thoughts and heart.
Judy Sciandra
Friend
