It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Earl McKnight. Loving husband and best friend of Sandy for over 31 years. Loving father of Tami (the late George) Kropf and Kelli (the late Jim) Driscoll. Grandfather of Amy (Darryl) McGraw and Corey Gale. Proud great-grandfather of Josh, Jacob and Alanna McGraw. Survived by; brother David (the late Mary), sister Isabel (Gerry) Park and sister in law Cathy (Bill Broughton) O'Connor. He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and life long friends. Predeceased by his sister Irene (the late Ken) Byers. Earl was a Captain with Canada Steamship Lines for 30 years and then became a pilot for Great Lakes Pilotage Authority for 20+ years. He was a member of the International Ship Masters Association, Lodge 20. After retirement, he worked part-time on the S.S. Pumper Tour Boat out of N.O.T.L. He volunteered at the St. Catharines Blood Donor Clinic for six years. The family would like to thank nurses Tina and Carolyn from 3B St. Catharines Hospital for their exceptional care. In accordance with Earl's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, (905) 937- 4444. Inurnment to be held at Balsam Grove Cemetery, Oliphant at a later date. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice
