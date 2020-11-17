Capt. Earl McKnight. Fifty years since we first sailed together. Remarkable! I cannot speak of Earl without referencing "ships". We both spent many years on the waters of the Great Lakes. The ships I refer are "mentorship", followed by years of "friendship". Truly appreciative of my long association with Earl, then Sandy. I will miss him.

To Sandy, Earl's daughters Tami & Kelli and their families, my sincerest condolences.



Capt. Lars & Rene Bouman

Capt. Lars Bouman

Friend