1/2
Captain Earl MCKNIGHT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Captain's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Earl McKnight. Loving husband and best friend of Sandy for over 31 years. Loving father of Tami (the late George) Kropf and Kelli (the late Jim) Driscoll. Grandfather of Amy (Darryl) McGraw and Corey Gale. Proud great-grandfather of Josh, Jacob and Alanna McGraw. Survived by; brother David (the late Mary), sister Isabel (Gerry) Park and sister in law Cathy (Bill Broughton) O'Connor. He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and life long friends. Predeceased by his sister Irene (the late Ken) Byers. Earl was a Captain with Canada Steamship Lines for 30 years and then became a pilot for Great Lakes Pilotage Authority for 20+ years. He was a member of the International Ship Masters Association, Lodge 20. After retirement, he worked part-time on the S.S. Pumper Tour Boat out of N.O.T.L. He volunteered at the St. Catharines Blood Donor Clinic for six years. The family would like to thank nurses Tina and Carolyn from 3B St. Catharines Hospital for their exceptional care. In accordance with Earl's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, (905) 937- 4444. Inurnment to be held at Balsam Grove Cemetery, Oliphant at a later date. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Niagara This Week on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
George Darte Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Celebration of Life
01:30 PM
George Darte Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Darte Funeral Home North Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 16, 2020
So sorry to hear of Earls passing. Always had a wonderful time chatting with him at Niagara Motors. Sending my condolences Sandy❤ He will be missed!
Heather Hurst
Friend
November 15, 2020
Capt. Earl McKnight. Fifty years since we first sailed together. Remarkable! I cannot speak of Earl without referencing "ships". We both spent many years on the waters of the Great Lakes. The ships I refer are "mentorship", followed by years of "friendship". Truly appreciative of my long association with Earl, then Sandy. I will miss him.
To Sandy, Earl's daughters Tami & Kelli and their families, my sincerest condolences.

Capt. Lars & Rene Bouman
Capt. Lars Bouman
Friend
November 14, 2020
Dear Sandie, so sorry to hear of Earls passing. We always enjoyed his visits to our office.
Smith Family Dentistry.
Sharon Coutts
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved