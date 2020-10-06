Carol passed away at the Crescent Park Lodge on October 4, 2020 at the age of 83. Loving wife of Michael. , Cherished mother of Kim, Mike (Geri), Chris (Fraezor) and Tom. Much loved grandmother of Michael, Meagan, Tamara and Tylor and great-grandmother to Michael, Meadow and Orlando. Sadly missed by her brother Jim Pelkey. Williams Funeral Services 722 Ridge Rd. N. Ridgeway entrusted with private funeral arrangements. If so desired, donations to the Crescent Park Lodge Resident's council would be appreciated.



