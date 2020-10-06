1/1
Carol Ann Opatovsky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol passed away at the Crescent Park Lodge on October 4, 2020 at the age of 83. Loving wife of Michael. , Cherished mother of Kim, Mike (Geri), Chris (Fraezor) and Tom. Much loved grandmother of Michael, Meagan, Tamara and Tylor and great-grandmother to Michael, Meadow and Orlando. Sadly missed by her brother Jim Pelkey. Williams Funeral Services 722 Ridge Rd. N. Ridgeway entrusted with private funeral arrangements. If so desired, donations to the Crescent Park Lodge Resident's council would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Niagara This Week on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
722 Ridge Road North
Ridgeway, ON L0S 1N0
(905) 894-1161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved