It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Charlene on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Beloved wife of the late Basil White. Dear mother of Cheryl Cartwright (Ken Conhiser), John Walker (Christina) and Rick Walker (Chrissy). Grandmother of Cameron (Serena) and Tyler. Great-grandmother of Conrad. Fondly remembered by Basil's children especially Debbie and their families and Ken Conhiser's children and grandchildren. Sister of Pauline Hogarth and the late Shirley Cunningham. Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephew, extended family and friends. She has been a resident at Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie for the past 10 months. Special thanks to the Staff who embraced her with open arms and took her on as their own. Resting at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until time of the Funeral Service in the chapel at 3:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please call the funeral home at 905-722-3274 to confirm your attendance. Cremation to follow. Memorial donations may be made to Gilmore Lodge Ladies Auxiliary, 50 Gilmore Road, Fort Erie, Ontario L2A 2M1 or the Ontario SPCA, 16586 Woodbine Ave, Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON L4A 2W3 would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com