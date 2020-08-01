1/1
Charles Burton CLARK
After a lengthy illness Charles passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the Hamilton General Hospital. Predeceased by his parents, Caldon and Margaret Clark, and his sister, Kathy Jones. Sadly missed by his loving wife Georgina (nee MacKenzie). Daughter, Dawn Richardson, sons; Bryon and Todd Clark, nephew, Brad Jones (Kelly), and niece, Jennifer Feren (Peter). In honouring Charlie's wishes cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca


Published in Niagara This Week on Aug. 1, 2020.
July 31, 2020
Bill Morkem
Friend
July 31, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Christine Trombley
Friend
July 31, 2020
Barbara Leblanc
Friend
July 31, 2020
John Durley
Friend
