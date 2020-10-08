1/1
Charles FARMER
With sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Charles on Monday, October 5, 2020 in his 91st year. He has now been reunited with his wife of 67 years, the late Joy Farmer (September 26, 2020). Devoted father to Gail (Peter) Higenell and Lee Farmer. Special Grampa to Ian Higenell (Maggie Hickey), Valerie Higenell (Sylvain Garcia), Laura Higenell (Phillip Maloney) and Nelson Higenell (Jessica Baumhour) and great granddaughter Daphne Garcia. He will be sadly missed by his brother Oscar in California and sisters Marie and Olive in England. Charles and Joy moved from England in the 1950's with their daughter to raise their family in Toronto. They then spent a few years in Muskoka, retiring in Niagara-on-the-Lake and later moving to Fonthill. Together they enjoyed being social, spending time with their many friends in Niagara including the 'ROMEO's'. Charles was an avid water colour artist. He was also a very talented home builder and renovator and all of his family benefited from and appreciated his skills. In keeping with Charles' wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family interment will take place at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERY - 905-892-1699. You are invited to share valued memories and condolences on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca

Published in Niagara This Week on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pleasantview Memorial Gardens - Fonthill
2250 Hwy 20
Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
(905) 892-2611
