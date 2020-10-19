It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our beloved Father and Grandfather on October 13, 2020, in his 92nd year. Gord is predeceased by his Partner, Cretha (Duckie) Kendrick, his Parents Fred & Mabel Bath, brothers Fred, Ted, Ken, Wilf, sisters Violet and Freda, son Ric, daughters Jackie and Michele and granddaughter Jennifer. Gord is survived by his children Charlene Larsen, Elynn Pytlewski, Kimberly Matthews, Ted Bath along with their spouses, son in law Jeff Cowdry and sisters Dorothy Knox, Evelyn Liddon & Doreen Johnston. He is survived by his bonus son, Wayne Kendrick and by his devoted extended family and caregivers, Kelly Collings, Terre Moyer, Todd Kendrick, Darren Kendrick and Michelle Hall along with their spouses. Papa Gord is survived by 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Gord enjoyed camping and was a part of the CFCF family Peace Bridge Road Knights where he met a lot of great friends and made memories. Through the years he enjoyed car racing and watching the Maple Leafs hockey (usually screaming at the TV). He loved to cook and bake and was known for his BBQ turkeys. He was one of the best backhoe operators of his time. He loved playing card games, (hated to lose), visits to his Waterford family, dinners at Red Lobster, Swiss Chalet and his Friday night dinners out. He will be missed by many friends, old and new, neighbours and acquaintances. The family would like to say a big thank you to the staff at Millennium Trail Manor for the great care he received while he resided there. At Gord's request, cremation will take place and there will be no service. If you would like to make a donation, please make it to your favourite local community organization.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store