Christine passed away on December 23rd at the St. Catharines General Hospital in at the age of 61. Loving wife of Kyle Williams of Ridgeway. Cherished mother of Nick Hartman (wife Marcie) of Morganton North Carolina and proud grandmother to Landyn, Haidyn and Soraya. Much loved daughter of Bill Street (wife Joyce) of Massillon Ohio and the late Rose Heckathorn. Also survived by her sister Stacy (Jay) Mezzatesta of Tennessee. Private funeral arrangements will take place. If making memorial contributions in Christine's name please consider your local Humane Society or SPCA. www.williamsfuneralservices.ca