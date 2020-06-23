Christopher Joseph TYPER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Christopher (Chris) Joseph Typer on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the young age of 37. Loving father of Kylie and Roman, loved son of Joe Typer (Kim) and Lise Quesnel, loving brother of Katie. He will be greatly missed by his nieces and nephews, step-sister, family and many friends. Chris had a passion for fishing, he loved to go out early with his Timmies and sit at the canal. Anyone who knew Chris knew he also had a passion for watching and playing hockey as a young man. His favourite hockey team was the Dallas Stars and he loved to watch their games with his son. When Chris was in his 20's he spent time as a volunteer fire fighter in Niagara-on-the-Lake. Chris enjoyed spending his free time with his family, but mostly his two children. Chris was a kind man and would do anything for anyone. He will be missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held after covid-19 restrictions are lifted. To be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Niagara This Week on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Considerate Cremation & Burial Services Inc.
1-52 Scott Street West
St. Catharines, ON L2R 1C9
289-362-1144
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved