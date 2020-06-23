It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Christopher (Chris) Joseph Typer on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the young age of 37. Loving father of Kylie and Roman, loved son of Joe Typer (Kim) and Lise Quesnel, loving brother of Katie. He will be greatly missed by his nieces and nephews, step-sister, family and many friends. Chris had a passion for fishing, he loved to go out early with his Timmies and sit at the canal. Anyone who knew Chris knew he also had a passion for watching and playing hockey as a young man. His favourite hockey team was the Dallas Stars and he loved to watch their games with his son. When Chris was in his 20's he spent time as a volunteer fire fighter in Niagara-on-the-Lake. Chris enjoyed spending his free time with his family, but mostly his two children. Chris was a kind man and would do anything for anyone. He will be missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held after covid-19 restrictions are lifted. To be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in Niagara This Week on Jun. 23, 2020.