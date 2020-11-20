1/1
Clara (Admiraal) VANDERMEER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It pleased the Lord at His time to take home His child Clara on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in her 88th year. Clara was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years Bert and her son Christopher, both in 2012. Mom will be remembered always by her children Mike (Leonie), Stuart (Alice), Mark (Wendy), and George (Betty). She left a legacy of love to 19 grandchildren, and 33 great-grandchildren. She is survived by one brother and three sisters; and predeceased by two brothers. A private service of celebration and thanksgiving to God will be held at Faith Fellowship Christian Reformed Church with burial at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations to The Canadian Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel (905-354-5614). Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Niagara This Week on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel
5176 Victoria Ave
Niagara Falls, ON L2E4E3
9053545614
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved