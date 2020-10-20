Connie Cumming

Connie passed peacefully surrounded by love on October 17, 2020. Cherished wife of the late Ross. Loving mother of Cathy Cumming and Joanne Cumming Ferraccioli (the Late Guy). She leaves granddaughters Katie (Remi) Lamarche and Laura Carr (Douglas) with wonderful memories. Connie adored her great-grandson Gabriel Guy Lamarche. She will be sadly missed by her sister-in-law Jean (Keith) Rubel and the large extended Wilkinson and Cumming family. Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave., Fort Erie entrusted with arrangements. Private family arrangements are taking place with interment post Covid-19. The family extend their appreciation to the staff of Douglas Memorial Hospital and Dr. Kim Scher for the outstanding care and to Dr. Mukesh Kandelwahl for his care throughout Connie's long journey with renal disease. If you wish to make a contribution in memory of Connie, please consider the Douglas Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.



