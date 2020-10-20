1/1
Connie Cumming
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connie passed peacefully surrounded by love on October 17, 2020. Cherished wife of the late Ross. Loving mother of Cathy Cumming and Joanne Cumming Ferraccioli (the Late Guy). She leaves granddaughters Katie (Remi) Lamarche and Laura Carr (Douglas) with wonderful memories. Connie adored her great-grandson Gabriel Guy Lamarche. She will be sadly missed by her sister-in-law Jean (Keith) Rubel and the large extended Wilkinson and Cumming family. Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave., Fort Erie entrusted with arrangements. Private family arrangements are taking place with interment post Covid-19. The family extend their appreciation to the staff of Douglas Memorial Hospital and Dr. Kim Scher for the outstanding care and to Dr. Mukesh Kandelwahl for his care throughout Connie's long journey with renal disease. If you wish to make a contribution in memory of Connie, please consider the Douglas Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Niagara This Week on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved