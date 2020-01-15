|
It is with great sadness that the family of Cornelius "Neal or Kees" Vandenberg announces his passing after a brief illness on Friday, January 10, at the age of 80 years. Neal will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 52 years, Shirley, his children Mark and Andrea, and his grandchildren Ella and Kase. A native of The Netherlands, Neal was a cherished member of the Grimsby community. After retiring from the LCBO, he devoted his time to his family and friends, volunteering, coaching, travelling, as Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, and by watching his beloved Peach Kings. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Saturday, February 8 at Saint Joseph Church in Grimsby, with Fr. Rico Passero officiating. A reception will follow at noon at the church. Memorial donations in memory of Neal may be made to the Alzheimer's Society Niagara Foundation. Although Neal will be missed terribly, we are heartened by the knowledge he has "seen the light."
Published in Niagara This Week on Jan. 15, 2020