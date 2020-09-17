1/1
Daisy Mae (Peterson) BAKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daisy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Was born in Sudbury, Ontario on September 23, 1943. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side at her home on August 31, 2020 at the age of 76. Loving wife of Larry for 53 years. Cherished mother of Tracy Baker, Bernice Baker (Buffy), Blake Baker. Grammy to 6 grandchildren; Shelby, Maegan, Brandon, Kelsey, Brook, and Aubrey. She will be missed by her Bingo friends, where she was known as "Miss Daisy". As per Daisy's request, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PASSFIELD MORTUARY SERVICES INC. (905)682 0474. A private celebration of Daisy's life will take place at a later date. If desired, donations made to "Pet Save" in Sudbury would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences may be made at www.passfieldmortuary.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Niagara This Week on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passfield Mortuary Services
341 Linwell Rd St.
St Catharines, ON L2N 1T6
905-682-0474
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Passfield Mortuary Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved