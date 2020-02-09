|
Passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Hospice Peterborough, at the age of 50. Kindred spirit and husband of 17 years to Jeannette Thompson (nee Breton). Proud, doting and over-protective dad to Meaghen (16) and Emma (10). Dearly loved son of Jim and Lynne Thompson of Port Elgin. Trusted and admired brother to Terry Thompson (Jenni Graham) of Port Elgin, and Tammy (Rob) Connelly of Guelph. Fun loving uncle to Adelynne and Caelan. Smart ass son-in-law of Rolly and Mona Breton of Port Colborne; and brother-in-law of Amy Breton of Port Colborne and Carrie Breton of Guelph. Dan was an incredible soul that brightened the lives of everyone he knew with his infectious laugh, sense of humour, stories and fierce love for his wife, girls and family. Dan's connection to the outdoors was shared with his girls, enjoying many family camping trips, hikes, fishing and canoeing trips. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his moose and deer gangs and will always be remembered for his love of a good time. Dan spent 28 years in Fire Management with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, where he mentored countless firefighters and made many lifelong friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Royal Canadian Legion Branch #77 (10 Nicholls Road, Lakefield) on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Doors will open at 2 p.m., and the program will begin at 3 p.m. All who knew and loved Dan are invited to attend and are encouraged to bring written memories of time spent with Dan for his family to collect. In his memory, donations may be made to Sick Kids Foundation or Hospice Peterborough and can be made through the funeral home or at www.communityalternative.ca.
Published in Niagara This Week on Feb. 9, 2020