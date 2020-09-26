1/1
Dave Ferneyhough
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dave's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The Ferneyhough and Mannell families thank everyone for their overwhelming support shown to us since Dave's passing. To those who made donations, sent flowers, brought food, made visits, send numerous e-mails and cards, made phone calls, on-line condolences and hugs - real or virtual, we thank you all so sincerely. Again a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Port Colborne hospital for your care and compassion during Dave's stay, and also to Mark and Julie at Davidson Funeral Home for your sympathy and guidance during this difficult time...Our love goes out to all. Thank you so much. Gloria, the Ferneyhough and Mannell Families. It's hard to turn the page when you know someone won't be in the next chapter

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Niagara This Week on Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved