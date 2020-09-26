Dave Ferneyhough

The Ferneyhough and Mannell families thank everyone for their overwhelming support shown to us since Dave's passing. To those who made donations, sent flowers, brought food, made visits, send numerous e-mails and cards, made phone calls, on-line condolences and hugs - real or virtual, we thank you all so sincerely. Again a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Port Colborne hospital for your care and compassion during Dave's stay, and also to Mark and Julie at Davidson Funeral Home for your sympathy and guidance during this difficult time...Our love goes out to all. Thank you so much. Gloria, the Ferneyhough and Mannell Families. It's hard to turn the page when you know someone won't be in the next chapter



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store