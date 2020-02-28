|
It is with sadness we announce the passing of David Edward Hojnoski on February 24, 2020. He passed peacefully with his family by his side at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital. Born May 2, 1943 of Bath New York, son to Mabel (Gay)(Hojnoski) Kinney and William Hojnoski. David is survived by his siblings, Beverly Harder, William (Booty) Hojnoski (Cathy) and Lawrence Hojnoski (Elizabeth Hojnoski). David married to Pamela McKibben, father to Kellie, Kevin and Amy. David remarried Linda (Richtmyer) in 1977, daughter, Melanie (Mervin Wrighton) and daughter Carrie Anne (Ali El-Mokadem). He also leaves his grandchildren, Lindsay, Adam, Skylar, Landon, Ford, Chase, Michael, Madison, Carmyn, Firas and great grandchildren AJ, Ashton and Eston. In 1977, he moved with his family to Smithville, Ontario to pursue his career in the wine industry after several years with Gold Seal Champagne House in Hammondsport, New York. David became the Winery Manager and later the Director of Enology at Andres Wines, Winona, ON until 1995 when he retired to pursue his own career path as an entrepreneur as an inventor of Kwik Kork. David several years later began a new role as winemaker for Pallatine Hills Estate Winery in Niagara on the Lake, Ontario. Among his many accomplishments, he was awarded in 2003 Best Ice Wine and Best Red Wine in Canada at the Cuvée Wine Awards. David enjoyed travel, the arts, cooking, hunting, fishing and countless hours of working on various inventions and projects. His love of exploration and learning new things always drove him to be a life long learner, which aided him in his battle with prostate and bone cancer. He constantly researched new treatment options which allowed him to live many more years with his family and friends. Sincere thanks to the staff of Hamilton Health Sciences, especially West Lincoln Memorial Hospital and the Juravinski Cancer Centre for their years of support and care. A special thank you to CCAC and Saint Elizabeth Healthcare for their community nursing team, especially his nurse Barb and his personal support workers for their in-home caregiving. The most sincere gratitude to his wife Linda and daughters Melanie and Carrie for their 21 years of direct caregiving during his illness through many surgeries, treatments, medical appointments, nursing care and hospitalizations. Donations can be made to West Lincoln Memorial Hospital Foundation in his honour. As per David's last wishes, there will be no funeral service and his urn will remain with his family. "When you see a full moon... Remember how much I love you all. I am with you always,—David.
Published in Niagara This Week on Feb. 28, 2020