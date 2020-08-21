David passed away August 18, 2020 at the Port Colborne Long Term care with Gloria by his side. Survived and loved by long-time partner and friend Gloria Mannell (Biggar). Loved and sadly missed by his children Jodie Ferneyhough (Monica), Julie Montpellier (Cleo), Jill Ferneyhough, step son Ryan Mannell (Leah) and step daughter-in-law Charla Mannell. Also loved and sadly missed by grandchildren Casey Ferneyhough, Claire Ferneyhough, Sydney Ferneyhough, Elliot Montpellier (Urooj), Morgan Strong (Josh), Evan Montpellier (Katie),and step grandchildren Stanley, Maggie, Emery, Eden and Lauren Mannell and one great grandchild Maytham, his sister Donna Stover (Jack) and his many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Albert and Lillian Ferneyhough and step son Vince Mannell. Dave loved to work with his hands. He could make and fix anything and what he did fix looked brand new. After retiring from John Deere, working there for 33 years and retiring as a production supervisor, he loved to do odd jobs for the neighbours, always making things just a little bit nicer than when he started. His love for old cars and classic vehicles had him going to car shows in the area, himself being the proud owner of a mint 1984 el Camino. In his later years, his health waned but he always had hope for one day, again, being in and puttering in his garage, his favourite place. He will be forever in our hearts. The words thank you at this time seem so inadequate but a sincere heartfelt THANK YOU to the staff of Port Colborne Hospital, for your care and compassion not only for Dave but for the entire family. You made his stay of 6 1/2months comfortable and pleasant. AGAIN, THANK YOU SO MUCH. Following Dave's wishes, there will be no service nor visitation and cremation has taken place. A family celebration of life will take place at a later date. If desired donations can be made to the charity of one's choice
I will love you, not just for today or a year from now but within the heart of my being where time can draw no boundaries. I will love you not just as a memory of a moment shared, but in every glimpse of beauty that stirs my senses and captures my pleasure to live. When I walk alone, you will be the sun at my back and the smile on my lips. In my dreams you will appear as the visions I've yet to see, whether real or imagined, Each part of my life that is left, will be measured with you at the centre of it.....