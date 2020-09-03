It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the sudden passing of David Thomas. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 25 years, Mary Beeching, brother Peter Jr., his beloved children, Ben (Paula) and Larissa (Randy), as well as his granddaughter Everly "Rosie", whom he habitually called the light of his life, and many friends and colleagues. Born in Hamilton, Ontario on February 16, 1949 to Mary and Peter Thomas Sr., he and his brother were raised on the family farm in Beamsville, Ontario, where his parents inspired his strong work ethic, love of cherries, and unwavering passion for learning. After disciplinary issues at Beamsville Secondary School, resulting in suspensions for having a moustache and wearing blue jeans, he left home in 1968 to pursue a Chemistry degree from Queen's University. In 1971, he married his first wife, Carolyn (Zaruk) of Jordan Station and after completing his undergrad in 1972, he earned his Master's degree in Chemical Oceanography from UBC in 1974. They then moved to Victoria, BC, to lay down family roots and where he became a partner with Seakem Oceanography (later known as the AXYS Group). Dave contributed significantly to the success of AXYS and multiple Canadian and international scientific programs. His scientific endeavours took him across the globe, yet he never forgot where he was from and often recalled the wonderful friends and experiences he had growing up in Beamsville. In addition to his numerous scientific achievements, Dave also co-founded Victoria's Lighthouse Brewing Company in 1998 and sat on many volunteer and charity boards. Our Dad was a brilliant, eccentric and accomplished scientist, with countless talents and interests. He had the ability to retain and recall the most random pieces of information, and could hold a conversation with anyone, on literally any topic. He loved hockey and was an avid Leafs fan his entire life. Despite all of his professional and family goals being realized, his one wish was to see his team win the Stanley Cup again. He always said he wanted Leafs players to be his pall bearers, so they could let him down one last time. He was also incredibly proud of his Ukrainian heritage and was intensely committed to passing on family traditions to his children and granddaughter. His thoughtfulness and generosity will inspire us all to be better people, to enjoy the simple things in life, and the importance of doing the right thing. Dad was an endearing and extraordinary man and leaves an incomprehensible void for all who knew him. We know now, wherever he may be, he is enjoying a nice bottle of Bordeaux, playing his accordion, admiring some rocks and fossils, and taking in a Leafs game. Due to COVID-19, a small memorial will be held on September 5, 2020. Information for the livestream of the service will be available at the following website: https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/sands-victoria/obituaries/david-j-thomas/54700
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, when restrictions have eased, for all family and friends who wish to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Inuvik Food Bank. https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/inuvik-food-bank/