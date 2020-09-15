After a long and courageous battle with cancer Dave passed away peacefully with his favourite country music playing at the McNally House Hospice. Beloved husband of Marianna of 56 years. Loving father of Terry (Tanis and family) of Penticton B.C. Gary (Sandra) and family also grandson Tyler of Welland Ontario. Dave will be deeply missed by his brothers Murray (late Gail) of Hamilton Ontario, Eric (Wanda) of Sackville N.B. sister Julia (Robert) Lockwood of Aulac N.B., sister in law Bertha (late Glyn) Urquhart. Dave was employed at Reyco later called Tuthill Transportation Technologies Inc., for 39 years as a machinist and later a plasma cutter. Predeceased by his parents Lloyd and Elsie Estabrooks and infant sister Natalie and brothers-in-law Ronnie Hicks, Bill, Terrence and David Lockwood, sister-in-law Joan Lockwood. Dave loved watching his son's play hockey, he enjoyed euchre at the Livingston Activity Centre in Grimsby. Dave's love was fishing the Seven River and Sparrow Lake and staying at his trailer at Sumach Hill Cottages, with all his fellow campers. Dave also enjoyed his summer home after his retirement at Mount View N. B. visiting all his relatives and friends for a game of cards. He enjoyed taking his great nieces and nephews for ATV rides. Dave will be greatly missed by all his nieces, nephews and cousins. Cremation has taken place a memorial and burial at St. Marks Anglican Church Cemetery Mt. Whatley N. B. will take place at a later date. A special thank you to the staff at WLMH, McNally House, Dr. Mullen and the Juravinski Hospital for their loving care. A very special thank you for our neighbour's kindness during this difficult time. On line condolences can be made to www.canadiancremation.com