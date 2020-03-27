|
David passed away at Linhaven's T. Roy Adams Center on March 23, 2020, his 81st birthday with his family at his side. He leaves behind his loving wife of 60 years Joyce, his daughters Beverley Ashey of Fort Erie, Pamela (Brad) Beebe of Calgary and grandchildren Sarah, Samantha (Brad), Margaret (Hannes), Kyle (Kayla), Evan and Clark and his 6 great grandchildren. Predeceased by his grandchildren Seth, Misty and Bradley and his son in law Clifford Ashey. David worked at Fleet industries for 25 years. He loved to play golf and darts. He was inducted into the Darts Hall of Fame, Buffalo NY in 2014. Many thanks to all the great staff at the T. Roy Adams Center for all the wonderful care and compassion you gave to David and his family. At this time, there will be no services. If you wish to remember David with a memorial contribution, please consider the Alzheimer's Society or St. Paul's Anglican Church in Fort Erie. Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave., Fort Erie entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Niagara This Week on Mar. 27, 2020