Debbie passed away peacefully in her sleep as the morning son rose after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Debbie's humour and caring will be greatly missed by family left behind; children Jo Anne and Ryan, Grandchildren Ada, Da'Mya, Demond, Ingrid, Jazzy, Tyra and great grandchild Carmelo Riyan. She is survived by her parents George Fluellon and Lexie Dunn, stepmother Vicky and siblings Randy, George and Alicia. Time to rest easy now Mama. You will be missed deeply.



