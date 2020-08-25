It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Dennis Dick on August 21, 2020, exactly one year to the day that he was diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma. Dennis was the beloved husband of Shirley (Warkentin) Dick, and father of Jake and Angelica (Hill) Dick, and Denise and Colin Horne, and grandfather of his precious little "Emmy May" Emberley Horne. Dennis is also survived by his mother, Christina (Berg) Dick, brothers and sister Bob (Annie), Anne (Brian) Litke, and Bill Dick, and sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Marlene (Doug) Caldwell, Janet Warkentin, and Henry (Rhonda) Warkentin, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father Jacob Dick and parents-in-law, Abe and Betty Warkentin. Dennis grew up on the family farm on Line 3 in Niagara-on-the-Lake. He was a graduate of NDSS and University of Guelph. As a young man, Dennis worked for many local businesses and farming operations including Bert Hopes, Hardy Homes, the Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake Roads Department, as a Massey Ferguson sales representative for Creek Road Motors, and farm manager for Chateau Des Charmes winery, before opening his own excavation company, D & B Construction. He was a partner in the family farm, Chestnut Tree Farms, for many years. In the past few years he shifted his focus to septic inspections, and also worked seasonally for Millers, doing snow removal on the QEW, where he worked long night shifts and was always happy to train new drivers. Dennis had a passion for giving back to his community. He was a volunteer fireman for the Virgil Fire Department for 15 years, before tossing his hat into the political ring, and running for Town Council in 1991. He served as Alderman/Councillor for the Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake for a total of 23 years. As part of these duties, he was pleased to serve on various Boards and Committees including the Library Board, Chamber of Commerce, the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority. He served several terms on the the Town's Committee of Adjustment and was still actively involved on the Agricultural Committee and the Harmony Residents Group and Niagara-on-the-Lake Santa Claus Parade Committee. Dennis was an active volunteer with the Chamber of Commerce for the Candlelight Stroll and Ice Wine Festivals. Dennis was always a passionate advocate for the "beautiful Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake". Dennis also served on the Board of the Vineland UM Home for many years, and was currently on the Board of Radiant Care (Pleasant Manor and Tabor Manor). He had also served on the Board of OASIS (Ontario Association of Septic Services) for many years. Dennis was an active member of Bethany Mennonite church, currently serving on the Board there, as well as on the Property Committee. Dennis had a rich bass voice, and enjoyed singing in the church choir for many years, and most recently with the Niagara Community Male Chorus. A recent highlight for Dennis was participating in a mission trip with Wells of Hope to Guatemala with a team from Bethany Mennonite Church. Dennis loved fishing and hunting, preparing family meals, spending time with his family at the cottage or at home, and was always up for a game of euchre on a Friday night. Dennis loved being with his friends and family, the more the merrier! He could light up a room with his smile and great sense of humour. Dennis was an active man all his life, always on the go, and although the cancer slowed him down physically, he never allowed it to defeat his spirit. Over the past year, he was very much encouraged by the expressions of support and prayer from so many in this wonderful community; a comunity for which he cared very deeply. He will be remembered for his steadfast faith, his courage, and his ability to push on through even the most difficult challenges with a positive attitude and unfailing sense of humor. Visitations will be held at Bethany Mennonite Church, located at 572 East and West Line, on the corner of East and West Line and Four Mile Creek Road on Thursday, August 27, from 2-4 p.m., and 6-8 p.m., and on Friday, August 28, from 6-8 p.m. You are also invited to share your memories and condolences on Tallman Funeral Homes website. If desired, memorial donations to Bethany Mennonite Church, Radiant Care Pleasant Manor or Mennonite Central Committee would be appreciated. Due to the current situation with Covid 19, the Interment and Celebration of Life services will be private services. Arrangements are being made to provide online access to view the Celebration of Life Service on Monday, August 31. For updates on the time and arrangement of this service please refer to the Tallman Funeral Homes website tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
or Bethany Mennonite Church website www.bethanymennonite.ca