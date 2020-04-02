|
|
Born August 28, 1938 in Bozum Friesland, Netherlands. Diana died peacefully on March 27, 2020 while being called to be with her Lord and Saviour in her 82nd year surrounded by her family. Loving wife of the late Gerald (2018) for 59 years. Cherished mother of Ron and Shirley Eikelenboom, Brent, Caley (Kyler), Ashley, Jose (Neisha, Jayden, Joshua, Albert), Sandra and Iain Simons, Crystal, Steve, Katharine, Adam (Katharine, Blake, Ben), Michelle, Andrew and Laura Eikelenboom, Nathaniel, Cory, Petra, Natasha, Brad (Cole, Lucas), Brittany, Trent and Carolyn and Doug Wyatt, Alanis, Ryan (Leland), Johnathan, Brooke. Sister to Agnes and Bill Bennink, Irene and the late Durk Piersma (2019), Jerry and Dianne Siderius, John Siderius and Grace Dann and the late Frank Siderius and Fetsey Piersma. Sister-in-law to William and Jenny Eikelenboom and Mary and Martin Termorshuizen. Due to the current Covid 19 situation, there will be a private graveside service. Special thanks to the staff of McNally House and Dr. Vandermeer for their loving and compassionate care. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in Niagara This Week on Apr. 2, 2020