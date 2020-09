Or Copy this URL to Share

A Private Family Service will be held at the columbarium at St. Paul's Anglican Churchyard on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM. A Celebration of Life will follow at his home, friends and family are invited to attend. There will be a BBQ with drinks and memories to share of David in happier times. For further information please call (905) 871-7941.



