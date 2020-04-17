|
|
Donald Calvin Jones passed peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Donald is survived by Edith (Appel), his wife of more than 50 years, Daughter Barbara, Grandson Kyle North, Granddaughter Emily North (Tyler Sargent), and favourite Cousin Julie Jenkens. Also survived by his sisters Betty Woodruff and Shirley Konkle and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Don loved to drive, and was employed as a driver all of his life. He began delivering local fruit for Niagara Packers and was the last ice delivery men in Niagara. He retired from Dofasco in 1992 and continued to drive for local transport companies. His most recent job was for the City of Hamilton, as loader operator during snow removal, finally retiring at the age of 75. Alongside regular employment, Don had his own lawn rolling service and loved to fix and paint vehicles for himself and friends. He also loved being part of such a large family and enjoyed holiday gatherings. He would always ensure there were live animals at Easter, and he was our Santa at Christmas. According to Don's wishes, no service will take place. He only asked that we all take care of Edith. Special thanks to Dr. Woodland and the wonderful palliative care team. Donations to the Victorian Order of Nurses would be appreciated.
Published in Niagara This Week on Apr. 17, 2020