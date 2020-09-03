1/1
Donald (Don) Grove
Passed away peacefully at the Vineland Mennonite Home on August 25th in his 91st year. Don was the beloved husband and best friend of Pat for 66 years. He was the loving Father of Carl (Nancy) of Ottawa and Peggy Daniel (Doug) of Brantford. Don also got to enjoy being the loving Papa of Frieda (Stuart), Jeff, Dave, Tabitha, Gabe (Emily), Sam, and three great-granddaughters. Don will be sadly missed by his brother Gary (Beth) and is predeceased by his siblings Marvin, Gordon, and Marion. Don was a retired CNR Conductor, with 35 years of service. When he retired in 1987, he was working as a conductor on VIA Rail passenger trains, running out of Toronto. A highlight of his service was working Queen Elizabeth's train when she travelled through Southern Ontario in 1973. Upon retirement, Don was active in the Grimsby Historical Society and Trinity United Church. Don also turned to writing and consulting about his train experiences. Many of his train articles and reminiscences are still available in The Branchline Magazine archive:://www.bytownrailwaysociety.ca/index.php/branchline/branchline-backissues>. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the amazing staff at Vineland Mennonite Home for their love, care, and kindness. Cremation and a family service have already taken place. Online condolences can be left through STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com


Published in Niagara This Week on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
11 Mountain Street
Grimsby, ON L3M 3J7
(905) 945-2755
